Elizabeth Angele Marino

1933-2020

Elizabeth Angele Marino went peacefully to meet her Lord on October 8, 2020, in Houma, Louisiana. Angele was born October 11, 1933, in Mobile, Alabama. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry Marino and Blanche Murphy Marino, and by her dear friend Marie Ann Lambert.

Angele's life goal was to make a positive impact on as many lives as possible and to live an authentic life. By all accounts she accomplished both.

Angele entered religious life at age 17 when she joined the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in New Orleans, Louisiana. Angele received a BA degree in Education from Loyola University and worked as an educator in various capacities for several years. In 1980, she earned her Master's Degree in Social Work at Louisiana State University. After graduation she went to Houston, Texas to work in the field of Social Work.

She held positions with various agencies before beginning her career as a psychotherapist, her true life's work. In 1990, she left the Sisters of St. Joseph and started the Expressive Therapies Center where she practiced until she retired in 2012 and moved to Houma, where she was loved by her many new friends and adopted family. In keeping with the spirit of giving, Angele donated her body to the Tulane School of Medicine.



