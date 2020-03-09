|
|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Elizabeth Ann Bourgeois Boudreaux will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Liz, as she was affectionately known, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 66, on Saturday, March 7, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral from 8 a.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Liz, who was a "Gold Star Mother," was extremely proud of her son's service to this great nation. She was a private soul who enjoyed music, traveling with family and solving puzzles. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and memories of her will be cherished for a lifetime.
Survivors include her brother, Kenneth Bourgeois and his wife, Maude; her sister-in-law, Gwen Bourgeois; her godchild, Marc Bourgeois and his wife Nicole; her nieces, Myree Calix and her husband Daniel, and Lacey Christensen and her husband Evan; and nephew, Jeremy Bourgeois and his wife Kristy.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Joseph Boudreaux; her parents, Mr. Berming Bourgeois and Mrs. Eula Mae Mayeaux Bourgeois; and her brother, Carroll James Bourgeois.
Pallbearers will be Terry Boudreaux, Brad Blanchard, Jeremy Bourgeois, Marc Bourgeois, Mark Boudreaux and Daniel Calix.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ms. Elizabeth Boudreaux's name to American Gold Star Mothers Inc., 2128 Leroy Place, NW, Washington, D.C. 20008, www.goldstarmoms.com
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bourgeois family to Courtyard Retirement and Assisted Living of Lafayette and to Terry and Karen Boudreaux for their selfless love and compassionate care.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020