Elizabeth Guidry

Elizabeth "Betty" Guidry, 77 a native of Basile, La., and resident of Schriever, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, surrounded by family when Jesus took her home.



Her services will be held privately for the family.



She is survived by her son, Shanon Guidry and wife, Amy Westerman Guidry; daughter, Melissa Guidry Yager and husband, Jay Yager; brothers, Harry Broussard, Dwight Broussard, Joseph Broussard, and Anthony Broussard; sisters Annette Meche and Sister Katherine Broussard, OP; grandchildren, Dallas Guidry and wife, Abbey, Katelyn Guidry Hoover and husband, Blake, Bryson Guidry, Shai Yager, and John Yager III; and great-granddaughter, Rustyn Hoover.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Guidry; and her parents, Gabriel Broussard and Bernice Richard Broussard.



She worked as a nurse for Dr. Givens in Houma for 28 years. She was a loving mother and "Granny." She loved everyone and was always there for friends and family whenever they needed. She was a mother and grandmother figure to many. She was always filled with joy and laughter. Her friends and family referred to her as "The life of the party." Her faith in the Lord was a testimony to her children and grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Dr. Craig Wade and staff and Journey Hospice for their loving care and support.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store