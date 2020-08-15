1/1
Elizabeth L. Lirette
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth L. Lirette, age 92, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug.16, beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Eli Cemetery.

Elizabeth is survived by her beautiful daughters, Jessie Lambeth, Barbara Lirette and husband Gregory; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Lirette Jr.; son, Don Lirette; and grandson, Troy Lirette. She was also preceded by her nine siblings.

Elizabeth was a beautiful woman of elegance and class. She was blessed to have been married to her first love, Eddie and was married for 50 years. She loved bowling, gardening, playing cards and visiting the casino. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was devoted to her Lord and Blessed Mother. She leaves this world behind and is now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
