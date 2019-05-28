Elizabeth "Jeanne" Olivier Romero, 79, a native of New Iberia and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019.



Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, June 1 at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No 2.



Elizabeth is survived by her one son, Jimmy Romero Jr.; three daughters, Michelle and husband, Troy Boudreaux Sr., Denise and husband, Pete Toups, and Renee Romero and companion, Danny McElroy; four sisters, Rosa, Marie "Netty," Mary, and Cecile; two brothers, Louis and George; five grandchildren, Brandon Ables and wife Heather, Kayla and husband Robert Ezell Jr., Troy Boudreaux Jr. and fiancée Courtney, Caleb "Dude" Romero and Haley Boudreaux; two step-grandchildren, Lori and husband, Matt Benoit, and Michael Toups; six great-grandchildren, Alison, Jensen, and Oliver Ezell, Kinsley Ables, and Brice and Wyatt Boudreaux; and six step-great-grandchildren, Evan, Madeline, Dylan and Jocelyn Toups, and Brock and Scarlet Benoit; and numerous godchildren, nieces, and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Romero Sr.; her parents, Wilkerson L. and Martha Braquet Olivier; two sisters, Sadie and Maria; and one brother, Wilkerson "Linus" Jr.



Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.



She loved to spend time with her family very much.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ms. Virginia Gros and Haydel Memorial Hospice.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 30, 2019