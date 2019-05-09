Home

Elizabeth Simon Tabor
Elizabeth Simon Tabor

Elizabeth Simon Tabor Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty Jane" Simon Tabor, a lifelong resident of Vacherie, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the age of 80.

A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Rodney J. Tabor Sr.; sons, Nathan Zeringue and Joel Zeringue (David); stepchildren, Geri Benoit (Bart), Rodney Tabor Jr. (Rhonda) and Drew Tabor (Trish); grandchildren, Brandy, Casey, Steven, Ross and Cody; step-grandchildren, Jace, Chelsea, Coti, Drew Jr., Mallorie, Roddy and Bettie; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Gavin; and step-great-grandchildren, Addison, Evan, Wesley, Caroline and Marli.

She was preceded in death by her son, Clyde Zeringue; parents, Melvin and Rose Simon; step-great-grandson, Joshua Tabor; and siblings, John Inness, Emerant Triche, Francis "Conrad" Inness and Tracy Inness.

Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 9 to May 10, 2019
