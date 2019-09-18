|
Elizabeth Williams LeBlanc passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, age 88. She was a native of Choctaw County, AL, a long-time resident of New Orleans and for the last 45 years and a resident of Houma.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Taree LeBlanc Montero and husband Tommy; grandsons, Neal Montero and wife Lynse, and Tyler Montero and wife Stacey; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Lucas, Rylie, Zoey and Gavin Montero; and sisters-in-law, Margie and Sue Williams.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiltz J. LeBlanc; parents, W. V. and Mae Childers Williams; one sister, Willie Mae Chadwick; three brothers, Joseph, Robert, and Thomas Williams; three half-sisters, Annie Mae Martin, Mabel Elliott and Lillian Moore; and seven half-brothers, Allen, Billy, John, Fred and Eugene Williams, Willie and Johnnie Moore.
Liz held dearly her nieces, nephews and their families, Ann, JD, Jack, Pete, Linda, Skeet, Lee, Russell, LuAnn, Willie, Tina, Becky, Buddy, Jimmy, Dian, Fred, Jeane, Vet, Cindy, Mike, Debra, Danny, Joe, Gail, Wally, Sandra, Richard, Joyce, Padro, John, Cecil, Edna, Louise and Leon.
She was a graduate of Spencer Business College of New Orleans. Throughout most of her professional life, she was self-employed. In her earlier years, she worked as an office manager and bookkeeper. She was an active volunteer in numerous political campaigns and civic organizations.
Liz was known for her great cooking and putting on big spreads for the holidays and family gatherings. Gardening, traveling, swimming, bird watching in her garden, fishing and reading were the things she enjoyed most. She loved playing cards and pokeno with friends. Most importantly, she was always generous and kind to all who knew her, never forgetting a birthday or special occasion. Always humble, ever hard-working, family and friends will forever be grateful for her presence in their lives.
The family would like to thank the Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center staff and the TGMC Infusion Center staff for their compassion and care of her leukemia. In place of a funeral visitation and service, the family has made a donation to Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center.
A private family graveside service will be held at St Francis de Sales Cemetery 2 in Houma.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019