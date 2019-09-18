Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Elizabeth LeBlanc
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Williams LeBlanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Williams LeBlanc Obituary
Elizabeth Williams LeBlanc passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, age 88. She was a native of Choctaw County, AL, a long-time resident of New Orleans and for the last 45 years and a resident of Houma.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Taree LeBlanc Montero and husband Tommy; grandsons, Neal Montero and wife Lynse, and Tyler Montero and wife Stacey; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Lucas, Rylie, Zoey and Gavin Montero; and sisters-in-law, Margie and Sue Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiltz J. LeBlanc; parents, W. V. and Mae Childers Williams; one sister, Willie Mae Chadwick; three brothers, Joseph, Robert, and Thomas Williams; three half-sisters, Annie Mae Martin, Mabel Elliott and Lillian Moore; and seven half-brothers, Allen, Billy, John, Fred and Eugene Williams, Willie and Johnnie Moore.

Liz held dearly her nieces, nephews and their families, Ann, JD, Jack, Pete, Linda, Skeet, Lee, Russell, LuAnn, Willie, Tina, Becky, Buddy, Jimmy, Dian, Fred, Jeane, Vet, Cindy, Mike, Debra, Danny, Joe, Gail, Wally, Sandra, Richard, Joyce, Padro, John, Cecil, Edna, Louise and Leon.

She was a graduate of Spencer Business College of New Orleans. Throughout most of her professional life, she was self-employed. In her earlier years, she worked as an office manager and bookkeeper. She was an active volunteer in numerous political campaigns and civic organizations.

Liz was known for her great cooking and putting on big spreads for the holidays and family gatherings. Gardening, traveling, swimming, bird watching in her garden, fishing and reading were the things she enjoyed most. She loved playing cards and pokeno with friends. Most importantly, she was always generous and kind to all who knew her, never forgetting a birthday or special occasion. Always humble, ever hard-working, family and friends will forever be grateful for her presence in their lives.

The family would like to thank the Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center staff and the TGMC Infusion Center staff for their compassion and care of her leukemia. In place of a funeral visitation and service, the family has made a donation to Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center.

A private family graveside service will be held at St Francis de Sales Cemetery 2 in Houma.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now