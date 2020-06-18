Ella B. Wilson
Ella B. Wilson, 77, a resident of Metairie, peacefully departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Terrebonne General Hospital.

Visiting will held from 8am until the hour of service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mt. Airy Missionary Baptist Church. Burial in Mt. Airy Baptist Church Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Devon Tuesno (Jessica); daughter, Deandra Tuesno; brother, Mervin Wilson (Joann); sisters, Sandra Deniss; grandchildren, Kobe and Demarcus Tuesno; her dog, Pharrell, a Border Collar mix.

Preceded in death by her husband, John Tuesno; parents, Gladys and Leon Wilson; brothers, Frank, Leon, Richard and Cornelius Wilson; and sisters, Ola Mae Anderson, Marsha Thompson and Dorothea Debra Wilson.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
08:00 AM
Mt. Airy Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
20
Service
10:00 AM
Mt. Airy Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
June 18, 2020
