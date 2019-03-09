Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Pittman Folse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Jean Pittman Folse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ella Jean Pittman Folse Obituary
Ella Jean Pittman Folse, age 82, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was a native of Foxworth, Mississippi and lived most of her life in Raceland.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Falgout Funeral home in Raceland and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at St. Mary's Nativity in Raceland. Mass and burial at 11 a.m.

"Jean" is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Melanie Folse; grandchildren, Katie and Ryan; stepchildren, Fred Folse (Lois), and Betty Guilbeau; step-grandchildren, Danette Leblanc, Kelly Levasseur, Suzanne Manley, Troy Folse, Brian Folse, and Jamie Folse; 10 step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Rita and David Mizell; and nieces, Jeannie and Rhonda.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Folse; parents, Charlie and Pearl Pittman; sister, Doris Pittman; brother, Horace Pittman; half-sister, Betty Lou Pittman; stepson, Kermit Folse; and nephew, Michael Pittman.

Jean enjoyed taking care of her family, spending time with her grandchildren, and working in her flower beds.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now