Ella Jean Pittman Folse, age 82, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was a native of Foxworth, Mississippi and lived most of her life in Raceland.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Falgout Funeral home in Raceland and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at St. Mary's Nativity in Raceland. Mass and burial at 11 a.m.
"Jean" is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Melanie Folse; grandchildren, Katie and Ryan; stepchildren, Fred Folse (Lois), and Betty Guilbeau; step-grandchildren, Danette Leblanc, Kelly Levasseur, Suzanne Manley, Troy Folse, Brian Folse, and Jamie Folse; 10 step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Rita and David Mizell; and nieces, Jeannie and Rhonda.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Folse; parents, Charlie and Pearl Pittman; sister, Doris Pittman; brother, Horace Pittman; half-sister, Betty Lou Pittman; stepson, Kermit Folse; and nephew, Michael Pittman.
Jean enjoyed taking care of her family, spending time with her grandchildren, and working in her flower beds.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019