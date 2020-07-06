1/1
Ella Louise Simon Dempster
Ella Louise Simon Dempster, 84, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born on August 7, 1935, she was a native of Vacherie and resident of Kraemer.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 8 a.m. until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Cemetery in Kraemer.

She is survived by her sons, Steven (Rosetta) Dempster, Callen (Annette) Dempster Jr., and Barnett "Joe" (Teli) Dempster; daughters, Tana Dempster, Jan (Mark) Martinez, Marla (Randall) Loupe, and Annette (Matt) Glad; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Simon; and sisters, Therese Cazenave and Kate Wood.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Callen Louis Dempster; parents, Lionel and Annette Amedee Simon; brother, Leo Simon; and sisters, Lea Becnel, Lena Himel, Mae Martinez.

Ella was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose family she loved unconditionally. She was a kind and caring person - loved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
