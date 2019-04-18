Home

Ella M. Sylvester

Ella M. Sylvester Obituary
Ella M. Sylvester, 59, a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery in Raceland.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Garland Sylvester; daughters, Shandell, Natasha and Stacey Sylvester; brothers, Alfred Sylvester III and Larry Sylvester; sister, Gail Sylvester; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by his parents, Louella and Alfred Sylvester Sr.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
