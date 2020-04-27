|
Graveside services were held honoring the life of Ella Mae LeMaire Elder, 94, who died Friday, April 24, 2020, at The Broadway Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Ella Mae was born and raised in Gueydan. She currently resided in Lockport.
She is survived by her three sons, John O. Elder, Jr. (Jesse) of Alvarado, TX; Walter J. Elder of Thibodaux; and Preston W. Elder of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Barbara Lirette (Sullivan) of Raceland; and Sandra Chauvin (Donald) of Lockport; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John O. Elder, Sr.; parents, Honora LeMaire and the former Scholastie Bourque; five brothers; four sisters; and one great-grandson, Lee McComas.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020