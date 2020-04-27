Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-4661
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella LeMaire Elder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae LeMaire Elder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Mae LeMaire Elder Obituary
Graveside services were held honoring the life of Ella Mae LeMaire Elder, 94, who died Friday, April 24, 2020, at The Broadway Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Ella Mae was born and raised in Gueydan. She currently resided in Lockport.

She is survived by her three sons, John O. Elder, Jr. (Jesse) of Alvarado, TX; Walter J. Elder of Thibodaux; and Preston W. Elder of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Barbara Lirette (Sullivan) of Raceland; and Sandra Chauvin (Donald) of Lockport; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John O. Elder, Sr.; parents, Honora LeMaire and the former Scholastie Bourque; five brothers; four sisters; and one great-grandson, Lee McComas.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -