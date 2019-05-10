|
|
Ella May Barrios Vicknair, 91, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Georgetown, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until a religious service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Kathie Tabor and husband, Randy, Wayne Vicknair and wife, Tracie, and Mary Wise and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Ali Balfantz and husband, Joe, Dylan Vicknair and wife, Ally, and Adam Vicknair; great-grandchildren, Teo and Luca Vicknair; sister, Shirley Barrios; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.
Ella is reunited with her husband, Elmo Joseph Vicknair; and predeceased by her parents, Dave Peter Barrios and Ella Aline Braud Barrios; siblings, Elmo, Ned, Dave and Roland Barrios; and nephew, Richard "Big Rick" John Barrios.
In her teens, Ella sold popcorn at the Grand Theater in Thibodaux, and later, she became a telephone operator. She met her husband Elmo at the Park Pavilion. They married on October 13, 1946, at St Joseph Co-Cathedral. Ella and Elmo raised their three children in a home filled with love and laughter. She was a care giver to many, loved her family fiercely and will be deeply missed.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
