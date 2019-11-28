Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
4907 Bayouside Drive
Chauvin, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
4907 Bayouside Drive
Chauvin, LA
Entombment
Following Services
church cemetery
Ella Moses Knightshead Obituary
Ella Moses Knightshead, 93, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 4907 Bayouside Drive in Chauvin. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Rev. Henry Knightshead Jr., James Knightshead (Diane), and Murphy Knightshead (Linda); daughters, Effie Bennett Wyatt (Clyde), Karen Granger (Vorris), Natalie Celestine (Lloyd), Carolyn Robinson and Renise Hale (Darrius); 26 grandchildren; 50 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Freddie Mae Davis, Alice Jones (Huey), Elizabeth Montgomery (Rufus), Eula Williams, Beatrice Faulkner and Delma Trosclair; and caregivers, Virgie Dehart, Krystal Jones, Janice Moore and Yolanda Scott.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Knightshead Sr.; parents, Rev. Freddie Sr. and Laura Valentine Moses; brothers, James and Joseph Moses Sr.; and sisters, Ella Perry, Elsie and Consuela Moses.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
