Elma C. Naquin Martin, 93, passed away early Monday morning, May 25, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Services will be held privately by the family at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Houma, with burial following in the church cemetery.
Elma is survived by her children, Danny P. Martin and Donna Faye Martin Redmond and husband Marvin; siblings, Elward Paul Naquin; grandchildren, Tanya Martin Davis, Tara Martin Auer, Monica Martin Holloway, Jessica Martin Scott, Ryan Martin, Becky Redmond Chapman, and Vicky Redmond Rivet; seven great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Martin.
He is preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus J. Martin; parents, Elie and Eunice Guidry Naquin; children, Larry T. Martin, and Terry J. Martin; and siblings, Eldria Naquin, Elphe Naquin, Elie A. Naquin Jr., and Elgin Naquin Sr.
Elma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a talented cook and she passed this talent down to her daughter and grandchildren. Elma's most treasured meal was her gumbo which she shared with her family. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a member for many years of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Elma's love and presence will forever be remembered by her family and friends. She will be always loved and never forgotten.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 27 to May 28, 2020