Elmo E. "Coach" Broussard Jr., 82, a native of Houma and resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Eulogies will be read beginning at 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Elmo is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathleen R. Broussard; sons, Michael "Mike" (Jenny) Broussard, and Patrick "Pat" (Mary Gail) Broussard; daughters, Kelly Dufrene and Bonnie (Michael Jr.) Robichaux; brothers, Glenn Broussard and Blair Broussard; sisters, Virgie Broussard and Marilyn Gesser; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Coach was preceded in death by his parents, St. Elmo Sr. and Virgie Broussard; brother, George Wayne Broussard; and sister, Kathleen Daigle.
Elmo was an influential man in the lives of many people in the community. He dedicated his life to the school system, serving in many roles throughout a 43-year career culminating as the superintendent of Lafourche Parish schools. An instructor in the classroom and on the field, Elmo enjoyed coaching football, baseball, basketball, and track. His efforts dedicated to the development of youth touched the lives of many students and players. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and had a love for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 23 to July 24, 2019