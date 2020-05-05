Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home
Elmo Bascle
Elmo J. Bascle Jr.
Elmo J. Bascle Jr., 84, a native of Lockport and a resident of Bayou DuLarge, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The family will hold private services at Chauvin Funeral Home.

Elmo is survived by his children, Lynette Lovell, Tommy Bascle, Todd Bascle Sr., Lynn Bascle, and Elmo Bascle III; his siblings, Jeanette Bouvier and husband, Alfred Bouvier, and Ira Bascle and wife, Brenda Bascle; 16 loving grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosalie Bascle; his parents, Elmo Bascle Sr. and Essie Simpson; and son, Timothy Bascle Sr.

Elmo was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. He loved his family and grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed sharing these times with his family and friends.

Elmo's love and memory will live on in his many family and friends. He will never be forgotten, but always remembered and much loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 5 to May 6, 2020
