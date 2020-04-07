Home

Elois D. Melancon Obituary
Elois D. "Grom" Melancon, 83, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Services will be held at a later date.

Elois is survived by her children, Herbert Pete (Helene) Melancon, Angie Melancon (Linwood) Lirette and Dana Melancon; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Duet and Eddie Duet; and sister, Louverda Duet.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Steven J. Melancon; parents, Leo and Noiscia Toups Duet; brothers, Noles Duet and Livingston "Frog" Duet; and sisters, Mary Hebert, Genevie Boudoin, Carol Rousse and Wilma Duet.

The family would like to express special thanks to Jamie Lynn Theriot and Hospice of South Louisiana for the care they showed to Elois.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
