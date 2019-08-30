|
|
Eloise "Ellie" Legendre Toups, 67, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 until 9 p.m. on Monday, September 2, at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux, and from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Louis "Thad" Toups; daughters, Emily Peerson (Brian), and Kathryn Fakier (Stephen); sons, Benton Toups (Regan), and Jason Toups (Kelly); and grandchildren, Beau and Preston Toups, Ella Jane and Evelyn Toups, James and Louise Peerson, and Mary Frances Fakier.
Eloise is also survived by her brother, Gus Legendre, and sisters, Pat O'Grady and Irene Legendre.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving Sr. and Eloise Smith Legendre; and brothers, Irvin Legendre Jr. and Benjamin Legendre.
"Miss Ellie," as she was fondly known by her students, grew up surrounded by sugar cane in the shadow of Leighton Sugar Mill, and she shared that sweetness with her family, friends and the hundreds of students she taught and mentored throughout her life. She was more than a teacher; Ellie was a confidant, a counselor and a friend to all she met.
She was a devout Catholic who trusted God in all things and reflected Christ-like love to all. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, for her laughter, for her humor and for spoiling her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to E.D. White Catholic High School Campus Ministry, 555 Cardinal Drive, Thibodaux, La., 70301.
Landry's Funeral Home, Thibodaux La. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019