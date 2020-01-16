|
Elouise Henderson Brown, 75, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Visitation will be held at New Morning Star Baptist Church, 103 Lily St. in Labadieville, on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Elouise is survived by her husband, Izell Brown; sons, Troy and Ron (Dianne) Bown; daughters, Shawn and Crystal Brown, Daphne (Gralyn) Dunn and Raven (Telly) Ross; brothers, Harold Henderson and Jerome Kennedy; sisters, Adell Golden, Eula Mae Hawkins, Sarah Pharagood and Rosemary Henderson; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie (Bryant) and Richard Henderson Sr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020