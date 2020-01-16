Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Morning Star Baptist Church
103 Lily St
Labadieville, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
New Morning Star Baptist Church
103 Lily St.
Labadieville, LA
Elouise (Henderson) Brown Obituary
Elouise Henderson Brown, 75, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Visitation will be held at New Morning Star Baptist Church, 103 Lily St. in Labadieville, on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Elouise is survived by her husband, Izell Brown; sons, Troy and Ron (Dianne) Bown; daughters, Shawn and Crystal Brown, Daphne (Gralyn) Dunn and Raven (Telly) Ross; brothers, Harold Henderson and Jerome Kennedy; sisters, Adell Golden, Eula Mae Hawkins, Sarah Pharagood and Rosemary Henderson; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie (Bryant) and Richard Henderson Sr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
