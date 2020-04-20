|
Elouise Holloway Cheatham, 77, departed this life on Thursday, April 16, 2020. No public service will be conducted. A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, at St. Phillip Baptist Church Cemetery in Labadieville.
Elouise is survived by her daughters, Tonya and Ericka Holloway; grandchildren, Deshannon Dirance, Brianna Brown, and Bregan Adams; great-grandchildren, Kendellyn Saulsberry, Brennen and Kynnedi Dirance; sister, Florence Heims; brother, Charles Holloway; sisters-in-law, Edith Holloway, Jacqueline Cheatham, Donna Smith, and Linda West; brother-in-law, Melvin Edmond; godchildren, Darwin Mills and Bobby Oatis; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Gus Holloway, Sr.; husband, Albert Cheatham; son, Reginald Holloway; brothers, Sterling Holloway, Sr. and Gus Holloway, Jr.; nephews and godchildren, Donald Lewis III and Donovan King; and great-nephew, Jonathan Holloway, Jr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020