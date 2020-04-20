Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Phillip Baptist Church Cemetery
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elouise Cheatham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elouise Holloway Cheatham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elouise Holloway Cheatham Obituary
Elouise Holloway Cheatham, 77, departed this life on Thursday, April 16, 2020. No public service will be conducted. A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, at St. Phillip Baptist Church Cemetery in Labadieville.

Elouise is survived by her daughters, Tonya and Ericka Holloway; grandchildren, Deshannon Dirance, Brianna Brown, and Bregan Adams; great-grandchildren, Kendellyn Saulsberry, Brennen and Kynnedi Dirance; sister, Florence Heims; brother, Charles Holloway; sisters-in-law, Edith Holloway, Jacqueline Cheatham, Donna Smith, and Linda West; brother-in-law, Melvin Edmond; godchildren, Darwin Mills and Bobby Oatis; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Gus Holloway, Sr.; husband, Albert Cheatham; son, Reginald Holloway; brothers, Sterling Holloway, Sr. and Gus Holloway, Jr.; nephews and godchildren, Donald Lewis III and Donovan King; and great-nephew, Jonathan Holloway, Jr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elouise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -