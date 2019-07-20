|
Elsie Allemand Charpentier, 79, a native of Lockport and a resident of Cut Off, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, July 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Wednesday with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter Alison Charpentier (companion, Charles Lee); son Darren Charpentier; grandchildren Macy Gaspard (Murry) and Janna Rose Bruce; great-grandchildren Alayna and Kayden Gaspard and brother Jimmie Allemand.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Charpentier; parents Edmond and Emily Allemand and sister Mary Helen Adams.
Elsie was a member of the Sacred Heart Choir for 24 years, was bus coordinator for Casino trips and she enjoyed Pokeno.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 20 to July 22, 2019