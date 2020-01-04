Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Cathedral
Elsie Jean Bourg Gaston Plaisance

Elsie Jean Bourg Gaston Plaisance Obituary
Elsie Jean "BB" Bourg Gaston Plaisance, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma for many years.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Jan. 6, 2020 in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Francis Cathedral on Jan. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Elsie is survived by her husband, Sedric Joseph Plaisance; sons, Richard Gaston (Linda), David Gaston (Laurie), and Billy Gaston (Tammy); grandchildren, Brian Gaston, Andree' Falgout, James, Stephen, and Nicholas Gaston, Tracie Bruno, Rachel Petty, Renee' Rhodes; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbur J. Gaston; her parents, Felix and Albertine Voisin Bourg; sons, Ray and Wayne Gaston; brothers, Ruffin, Eba, Robert and Edward Bourg; sister, Lucille Bourg Plaisance; and daughter-in-law, Jackie Charpentier Gaston.

Elsie was a beautiful woman who served and loved her Lord and devoted to St. Mother Cabrini. She took pride in her family and leaves a legacy behind. She enjoyed family gatherings, loved taking pictures, and making people laugh. She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales and member of American Legion Ladies Axillary. She also enjoyed writing stories about her Cajun way of life and on her pastime; she enjoyed visiting casinos with her family.

Elsie now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank Terrebonne Home Health Care and Haydel Memorial Hospice and is sincerely grateful for the excellent care she received from Nancy Warren Faucheaux.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
