Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Elsie LeBlanc
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, IL
Elsie LeBlanc


1930 - 2019
Elsie LeBlanc Obituary
Elsie Blanchard LeBlanc, age 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 5:12 p.m. She was a native and resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin on Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with burial following in church cemetery.

Elsie is survived by her son, Daniel James LeBlanc and wife Connie; daughter Diana Songe Talamo and husband Joseph; son-in-law Charles "Biddy" Cenac Jr.; grandchildren Mandy Songe Poche' and husband Jeremy, Greta Lorena Songe and partner John Martinek, Jacob Julius Cenac and fiancé Shelbie Lasseigne, Lacy Theresa Blanchard and Brent James LeBlanc; and great-grandchildren, Lexi Guidry, Kylie Poche', Raphael "Rafe" Poche', Emmett Martinek and Grayson LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Peter LeBlanc; parents Walter Sr. and Agnes Urseline Authement Blanchard; daughter Karen Ann Cenac; brothers Leo Blanchard and wife Gertie, Junius Blanchard and wife Mable and Walter Blanchard Jr. and wife Doris; and sisters, Leola Chaisson and husband Dave, Bessie Trosclair and husband, Calvin "Buck" and Sue Cenac and husband, Martin Sr.

Elsie was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. She was the manager for the Quality Stamp Redemption Center until it closed. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
