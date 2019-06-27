|
|
Elsie P. Bell departed this life on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was 83, a native and resident of Thibodaux. Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux. Visiting will continue Saturday, July 29, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until Religious Services at 1 p.m. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Winston (John Jr.), Gail Hamilton and Elmira Briggs (Jerome); three sons, Sylvester Bell, James Bell and Quintin Bell (Emily); three sisters, Ester Hills, Louise Wilson and Joyce Ann Davis; two brothers, Jerry Wilson (Olevia) and Phillip Wilson (Valerie); 19 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two great-great, grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Charlie Price Sr.; son, Wilbert Bell Jr.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, 985- 447-2513.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019