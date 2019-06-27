Home

More Obituaries for Elsie P. Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie P. Bell

Elsie P. Bell Obituary
Elsie P. Bell departed this life on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was 83, a native and resident of Thibodaux. Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux. Visiting will continue Saturday, July 29, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until Religious Services at 1 p.m. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Winston (John Jr.), Gail Hamilton and Elmira Briggs (Jerome); three sons, Sylvester Bell, James Bell and Quintin Bell (Emily); three sisters, Ester Hills, Louise Wilson and Joyce Ann Davis; two brothers, Jerry Wilson (Olevia) and Phillip Wilson (Valerie); 19 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two great-great, grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Charlie Price Sr.; son, Wilbert Bell Jr.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, 985- 447-2513.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019
