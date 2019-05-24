|
Elva Plaisance Ledet, 88, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Gregory Ledet (Yoshimi); daughter, Madonna Broussard (Aubrey); and grandchildren, Darcie Stepp, Tyler Broussard and Ria Ledet.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Olivier "O.J." Ledet; parents, Dewey and Carmelite Plaisance; brothers, Herbert, Hubert, Robert and Irvin Plaisance; and sister, Ora Griffin.
Elva was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 24 to May 25, 2019