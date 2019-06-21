|
Elvie Scoby Jones, 81, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday June 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until funeral time on Saturday, June 22 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. in Houma. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in Halfway Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Edgar Jones; sons Elwood Scoby, Clarence Johnson and Thomas Johnson; daughters Cheryl Scoby, Annette Humphrey and Eliza Cleveland; brother Clarence Scoby; sisters Bettye Joseph and Elaine Durkins; 21 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Eliza Scoby; brothers James C. Johnson, Freddie Johnson, Earl Scoby, Tom Scoby and Calvin Tolbert; and sisters Annie Scoby-Kemp, Catherine Miller, Lillie Mae Morgan, Rosa Dell Adams, Maggie S. Richard and Alice Adams.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 21 to June 22, 2019