Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
Elvis P. Cortez Obituary
Elvis P. Cortez, 52, a native and resident of Kraemer, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Friday, March 22 at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery in Kraemer.

He is survived by his siblings, Cynthia Cortez and Paul Cortez (Marie); niece, Daphne Cortez; niece and godchild, Destiny Legendre (Tyler); nephew, Elijah Rodrigue; godchild, Leah; one great-niece; two great-nephews; and beloved, Lexi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Ella Cortez; and sisters, Phylis Cortez and Loretta Rodrigue.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
