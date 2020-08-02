Elward A. Arcement, 89, a native and resident of Labadieville, died peacefully at 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, with burial following in the Church Mausoleum.



He is survived by two sons, Alan Arcement and wife Elaine; Paul Arcement and wife Nadine; daughter and care giver, Cindy Gerstle and husband Kelby; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Violet Ross.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sophie Cancienne Arcement; parents Dora and Sylvest "Tecoon" Arcement; mother and father-in law, Sophie and Philip Cancienne; and son-in-law and friend, Ricky LeBlanc Jr.



He was a proud U.S. Veteran, Color Bearer of Labadieville American Legion where he was chairman for many years responsible for placing American flags at all veteran's burial sites for Memorial Day; he was the last Charter Member of Labadieville Lions Club, where he was equipment chairman administering handicapped equipment to needy families. He was also past Board Member of Louisiana Farm Bureau, and honorable member of Labadieville Fire Department.



He had a heart of gold, contagious personality, and his famous saying was "Tomorrow is going to be a better day." He loved meeting new people, and when he did, he always had to find out if they were somehow related. He was a great cook, and shared his time and talents to many civic, parish and state organizations.



Face coverings are required, as per state guidelines, during the visitation and mass.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store