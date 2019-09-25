|
|
Elward "Mr. Man" Davis, 60, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Ochsner Health Care Center in New Orleans. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland Street in Thibodaux and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Elward is survived by his sisters, Gwendolyn Daggs, Benita Washington, Juanita Hawkins, Vanessa Smith and Thelma J. Brown; and brothers, Johnathan Smith and Carlon Cayette.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie, Jr. and Delores Davis.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019