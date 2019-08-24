|
|
Emil William Joller, age 75, died suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He was a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and a resident of Houma most of his adult life.
Final respects can be made with visitation that will begin at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 and will continue until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
He leaves to grieve his passing his wife of 51 years, Claire Domangue Joller, his only child Lorna Claire Joller and two grandchildren, Gian Monteleon and Emilie Joller, all of Houma. He is also survived by one brother, Edgar Joller and wife Carol and their children David and Sharon, all of near Clearwater, Florida.
Preceding him in death were his parents Emil Joller and Florence McClellan Joller, and his wife's parents Armand Domangue and Mildred Duplantis Domangue, both of whom loved him as a son.
Emil arrived in the area he embraced as home in 1962 when he accepted a baseball scholarship to Nicholls State College. He had been a member of the 1962 national championship American Legion baseball team of St. Louis. At Nicholls he became a small-college All-American through not only his impressive batting statistics but also with a perfect fielding percentage in center field. His selection to the Nicholls Athletic Hall of Fame came in later years, the announcer describing him as "poetry in motion."
After college graduation in 1967, he was in the U.S. Army for two years and served in the Vietnam Conflict. Back home, he earned a master's degree while he served as graduate assistant baseball coach at Nicholls.
His life's work was as a teacher of business subjects, the majority of those years at H.L. Bourgeois High School in Houma. For years he planned and oversaw intramural athletics for the students there. During summers and after retirement, he painted houses.
He was a lifelong baseball and especially St. Louis Cardinals fan. Anyone who wishes to honor him is encouraged, instead of sending flowers, to take a child to a baseball game.
Emil was a steadfast parishioner of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church for decades; the church is under renovation. He will be remembered for his generous heart, faithfulness to duty, deep faith in God and abiding, selfless love of family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019