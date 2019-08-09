Home

Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church
Emile A. Daigle Jr.


1948 - 2019
Emile A. Daigle Jr. Obituary
Emile "Jr." A. Daigle Jr., 71, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, with his loving family at his side.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

Jr. is survived by his wife, Martha Cheramie Daigle; children, Emile Daigle III (Elizabeth), Cynthia Guidry (Russell), Christine Cheramie (Flint), Crystle Rogers (Mike), Rockel Bruce (Eric) and Casey Daigle; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, James "Jimmy" Daigle; and sisters, Amelia Rousse, Virgis Bouzigard and Jenny Theriot.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile Daigle Sr. and Inez Boudreaux Daigle; son, Dallas Daigle; brothers, Irvi Daigle and Louis Cheramie; and sisters, Armena Rodrigue and Shirly Dufrene.

He was a member of the Greenhead Club and retired from Chevron after more than 20 years of employment.

Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
