Emile "Jay" Guidry Jr., 83, a native of Galliano and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 18 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow.
Jay is survived by his son, Tommy Guidry; grandchildren Rocky (Lacey) and Jayson Kiffe; and great-grandchildren Ethan, Ella Grace, Isabelle and Sophie Kiffe.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Toups Guidry; parents Emile J. Guidry Sr. and Lorida Galliano Danos; son Chuckie Guidry; daughter Donna Guidry Kiffe; and brother Michael Guidry.
Jay enjoyed family time more than anything, especially times spent at their camp on Grand Isle pre-Katrina.
He and Joyce successfully owned and operated Joyce's Grocery of Golden Meadow, a social center as well as grocery store for decades.
Special thanks to the outstanding medical staff of Our Lady of the Sea Hospital and Terrebonne General. Very special thanks to Elaine and Ray Louviere for their tireless efforts to care for both Joyce and Jay through the years.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 12 to July 13, 2019