Emily Cecile Fazzio Verdin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Cecile Fazzio Verdin, 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Dulac.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 5 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 and resume on Monday, June 29 from 9 until 11 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Monday, following visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the church cemetery following Mass.

Emily is survived by her loving children, Donna Verdin (Conrad), Gail Duthu (Chris), Karen Billiot (John), Deana Aycock (Carey) and Louis Aycock; grandchildren Christy, Kenny, Nicholas, Dugan, Keith, Jeff, Jenna, Angele, Chris "Chumpy," Alesha, Kimberly and Ciara; great-grandchildren, Emily, Ayiana, Khiya, Jeffry, Ariana, Jevyn, Jrae, Kyler, Chrislyn, Bryson, Liam, Ben, Bella, Colten, Talen, Tristan, Paige, Johnathan, AnnaLeece, Ainslee, Brayden, Breya, Mason, Conner, Brantley and Grayson; and sister, Mildred "Mae" Verdin.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph "Boy" Verdin; parents, Joseph and Ida Dean Fazzio; brother, Julius Fazzio; foster-brother, Jimmy Robling; sister, Mary Parfait Dupre, and grandson-in-law, Shane Chaisson.

Emily loved and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Emily was compassionate and had a wonderful, golden heart.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She will always be loved and never forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved