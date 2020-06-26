Emily Cecile Fazzio Verdin, 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Dulac.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 5 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 and resume on Monday, June 29 from 9 until 11 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Monday, following visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the church cemetery following Mass.



Emily is survived by her loving children, Donna Verdin (Conrad), Gail Duthu (Chris), Karen Billiot (John), Deana Aycock (Carey) and Louis Aycock; grandchildren Christy, Kenny, Nicholas, Dugan, Keith, Jeff, Jenna, Angele, Chris "Chumpy," Alesha, Kimberly and Ciara; great-grandchildren, Emily, Ayiana, Khiya, Jeffry, Ariana, Jevyn, Jrae, Kyler, Chrislyn, Bryson, Liam, Ben, Bella, Colten, Talen, Tristan, Paige, Johnathan, AnnaLeece, Ainslee, Brayden, Breya, Mason, Conner, Brantley and Grayson; and sister, Mildred "Mae" Verdin.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph "Boy" Verdin; parents, Joseph and Ida Dean Fazzio; brother, Julius Fazzio; foster-brother, Jimmy Robling; sister, Mary Parfait Dupre, and grandson-in-law, Shane Chaisson.



Emily loved and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Emily was compassionate and had a wonderful, golden heart.



She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She will always be loved and never forgotten.



Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.





