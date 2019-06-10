Home

Emily Jeanne Hernandez Guidry

Emily Jeanne Hernandez Guidry Obituary
Emily Jeanne Hernandez Guidry, 69, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with a private burial to follow.

Emily is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ricky A. Guidry; mother, Nellie F. Hernandez; son, Cody R. Guidry; brother, Roy J. (Roxanne) Hernandez; sisters, Joanne (Sidney) Danos and Connie (Robbie) Uzee; sister-in-law, Mona Hernandez; and grandchild, Cadence R. Guidry.

Emily was preceded in death by her father, Roy J. Hernandez; son, Rusty T. Guidry; and brother, Rene' Hernandez.

Emily was employed by Ochsner/St. Anne General Hospital for 41 years.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 10 to June 11, 2019
