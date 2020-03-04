|
Emily "Bee" Johnson departed this life on Friday, Feb. 21, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 95, a native and resident of Labadieville.
Visitation from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 3640 La. 1 Napoleonville. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery.
Emily is survived by her daughters, Idella Johnson, Gwendolyn Brumfield, Mabel Meads, Beulah Talbert (Clarence), Vivian Batiste (Douglas), Berthella Tillman (Henry), Dorothy Nora (Hosea), Emily Herron and Annette Johnson; brother John Charles Dickerson; sister Eliska Flakes; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Johnson; sons Irvin, Jr., Wilbert, Tyrone, Clarence and Felton Johnson; and sisters Annie Mae Banks and Lorraine Robinson.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020