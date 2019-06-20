Home

Emma Every

Emma Every Obituary
Emma Every, 74, a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Terrebonne General Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Magnolia United Methodist Church, 104 Johnson Ridge Lane in Thibodaux. Burial in Blue Lilly Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved husband, Claude Every; sons, Dwayne and Bernell Thomas (Denetria) and Allen Harold; sisters, Ruby Johnson of New Orleans; and Ora Wolf; a granddaughter she raised, Shakerra Rounds; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and John Harold; son, Aaron Mitchel Thomas; brothers, Richard, Raymond, James, Joe and Henry Harold; sisters, Jessie Mae Williams and Estelle Neville; and a very devoted brother-in-law, Ritney Harris.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 20 to June 21, 2019
