Emma J. Rousse
Houma - Emma J. Rousse, 89, a native of Pine Bluff, AR and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
A private graveside service is being held in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
She is survived by her sons, Raymond J. Charpentier, Jr. and wife Victoria, James "Jimmy" Charpentier and wife Lisa; daughter, Frances "Cissy" Soignet and husband Ralph; grandchildren, Brandi Leigh Charpentier, Raymond "Lil Joe" Charpentier III, Kristina C. Thibodeaux and husband Grant, Steven Charpentier, Seth Charpentier, Corey Soignet and wife Stephanie, Stace Warren, Ian Wood; great-grandchildren, Kiara Railyn Ludwig, Kora Lee Duplantis, Aiden Soignet, Lily Soignet, Jessica Morgan, Jacob Morgan.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Elvest Rousse and Ray J. Charpentier; daughter, Laura B. Wood.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
