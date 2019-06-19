|
|
Ena Robichaux Brady, 89, a native of Raceland and a resident of Hahnville, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hahnville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Taft, Louisiana.
She is survived by her sons, Donald Brady and Michael Brady (Marilyn); grandchildren, Tiffany Kuiper (Randy), Blake Brady (Liz), Lindsay Brady (Shann) and Joshua Brady; and great-granddaughter, Amelie Kuiper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Urban Brady; son, Ray Brady; parents, Adrien and Cecile Adams Robichaux; brother, Herman Robichaux Sr.; and sisters, Pearl Bourgeois, Mabel Hebert and Eura Matherne.
Ena was a teacher in St. Charles Parish School System and a member of the Homemakers Club.
Special thanks to Ashton Manor, Lakeside Hospice and numerous sitters.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 19 to June 21, 2019