Enis "Vyonne" Guidry, 85, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Enis is survived by his son, Rodney Guidry (Tammy); daughter, Pamela Hebert (Tony); grandchildren, Lee Guidry (Jess), Peter Guidry (Jacqueline); great-grandchildren, Christopher and Denali; and sisters, June Detillier and Geraldine Adams.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lee Navore Guidry; parents, Samuel "T-Sam" and Enola Guidry; and sister, Helen Rose Rodrigue.
Vyonne retired from Avondale Shipyard after 56 years of service. He served 4 years in the army while stationed in San Francisco. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and shrimping. He loved watching football. He was a family man and a good father.
The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation to St. Joseph Hospice and his wonderful caretakers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph Hospice.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020