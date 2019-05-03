|
Eno "Easy" J. Allemand Jr., a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, age 72.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, May 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Eno is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sharon N. Allemand; children, Marty John Allemand, Eno Allemand III (Clara), Hethe Allemand (Brenda), Taylor Allemand, Joel Allemand (Christal), Tikie Allemand (Kayci), Darcus Wells (Blake), Tomeka Allemand, and Ty Allemand; brothers, Jimmy Allemand Sr., and Wade Allemand; sisters, Jenny Savoie, Jean Ledet, Melda Dufren, Emely Collins, and Charlene Trosclair; and 14 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eno J. Allemand and Alfacia Brunet Allemand; and sisters, Irene Charpentier, Vera Callais and Rilda Gisclair.
He was a hardworking and dedicated family man. He enjoyed being outdoors and showing cutting horses.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 3 to May 4, 2019