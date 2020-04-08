|
Enola F. Smith departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Assumption Healthcare and Rehab in Napoleonville. She was 88, a native and resident of Belle Rose.
A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m.
Enola is survived by her daughter, Dyann Hawkins; sons Floyd and David Smith; her grandchildren that she raised, Christy and Rush Smith and Treneida Hawkins; brothers Royal Flemming and Frank Pearley; sisters Joyce Miller and Brenda Myles; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Dan Smith; parents Cecelia Pearley and James Flemming; sons Allen, Leroy, Gary, Michael, Robert and Ronnie Lee; daughter Cynthia Smith; brother James Flemming; and sisters Mary Lee Williams and Hilda Mae Carter.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020