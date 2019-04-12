|
Enola R. Percle, 88, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, and from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Jean Percle Ockman, Priscilla Percle Breaux and husband Francis, Eric Percle and wife Karen Studdard Percle, Gary Percle, Terry Percle, Lisa Percle Amedee and husband Carl, Teela Percle Falgoust and husband Timothy, and Rachel Percle Boudreaux; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren P. Percle; son, Dale Percle; grandson, Jeremy Percle; one step-great-grandchild; parents Eddie and Edna Bergeron Robinson; brothers Edwin Robinson, Lester Robinson, Elmore Robinson, James "Jim" Robertson, and Joseph "Joe" Robinson; and sisters Lorena Legendre, Lurline Legendre, and Linda Borne.
Enola was a dedicated and loving wife to Warren for 67 years. She was a caregiver to all and was a good cook. She enjoyed sewing, tending to her plants, and walking the mall with Warren during the last years of their marriage.
The family would like to thank Drs. Schweitzer, Udhrain, Chiasson, and Timothy; and Haydel Hospice for the wonderful care given to our mother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019