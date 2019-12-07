|
Eola Tabor Pitre, 89, died at 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Born on Feb. 17, 1930, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Ordoyne Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until service time Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
Eola is survived by her sons, Tommy Pitre, Michael (Linda) Pitre; grandchildren, Brandon (Colleen Naquin) Pitre, Nickey (Wally) Naquin; Tommy Pitre Jr., Shady (Dillin) Delatte; great-grandchildren Jack Wilson and Eli Pierre Pitre, Dustin Delatte, Araya and Ava Naquin, Brett and Beau Naquin, Justin Pitre, Myles Smith and Wyatt Delatte; and brother Sam Tabor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Pitre; parents Alidore and Lucille Toups Tabor; grandson Kevin Pitre; and siblings Walter, Johnny, Norman, Harry, Morris, Norris and Rita Tabor and Dorothy Trosclair.
Eola was a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 513, Auxiliary 5097, and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. She was a member of the Louisiana Federation of Business and Professional Women and was awarded Woman of the Year in 1988. She was also a member of Woodmen of the World Auxiliary. She worked for Wal-Mart for over 20 years.
The family would like to thank the staff of Audubon Health and Rehab and Dr. Jody Plaisance for their exceptional care and compassion.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019