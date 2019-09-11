|
Era Jean Falgout Bourgeois, 88, a native of Gheens and resident of Raceland, passed away on Sept. 4.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Raceland Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy Bourgeois and wife, Elizabeth, and Thomas Bourgeois; daughters, Amy Chiasson and husband, Kirth, and Clinell Williams and husband, Wallace; grandchildren, Mikki Potter and husband, Mike, Erin Banta and husband, Patrick, Kelsey Hoopes and husband, Bradford, Lillie Bourgeois, Beau Bourgeois and Rebekah Guidroz; great-grandchildren, Madison Potter, Malorie Potter, Chloe Breaux and Evan Hoopes; and siblings, Ouida Guidroz, Nona Matherne, Arriel Peggy Matherne, Dickerson Falgout Jr. Ñand Wilkerson Mickey Falgout.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Bourgeois; her parents, Dickerson Sr. and Marie Falgout; and her sister, Pearl Cheramie.
Era Jean was a member of the first graduating class of F.T. Nicholls Junior College and completed her education at University of Louisiana in Lafayette. While she valued education and instilled that value into many, her most valued accomplishment was her family. Gatherings at her home on Saturdays were a weekly tradition for many. In addition to spending time with her family, her hobbies included quilting, reading and gardening.
Era Jean perfected the art of being kind to others and will be remembered for her strength and integrity. She will be forever cherished by those who loved her.
The family sends a special thank you to the staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice. It is with their assistance that her final wishes were granted, to remain in her home until her death.
