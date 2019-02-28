Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
Eric Dwayne Johnson

Eric Dwayne Johnson Obituary
Eric Dwayne "VI" Johnson, 51, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He survived by his daughters, Laneisha Johnson, Miesha Johnson and Maloya Serialle; parents, Mary Clayton Stewart (David), and Albert Johnson; brothers, Hassan Clayton and Willie Nelson Jr.; sisters, Cnawa Jones (Lavar), Ursulia and Wanda Johnson; and numerus other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Nelson Clayton Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Mose and Wilder Johnson.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
