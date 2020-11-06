1/1
Galliano - Eric John Vizier, 49, a native and resident of Galliano, LA, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020 and from 8:00 am until 10:45 am on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home, Cut Off, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galliano, LA with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Jean-Eric Vizier; daughters, Nadiya Vizier and Sophie Vizier; mother, Robin Pitre and brother, Christopher Vizier.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Vizier.
Eric enjoyed offshore fishing, traveling, exploring in Mexico and playing golf.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
