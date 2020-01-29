|
|
Eric Paul Blanchard, 54, a native of Houma and resident of Ringgold, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m., at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Frances de Sales Cemetery No. 1.
He is survived by his mother, Nettie C. Blanchard; two brothers, Gary J. Blanchard Jr. (wife Mary) and Steven C. Blanchard (wife Angie); sister, Elizabeth B. Dupre (husband Dwayne); nieces, Katie Hebert (Jacob), Kimberly Babin (Shawn), Whitney Blanchard (Caleb Foret), and Briana Dupre; nephews, Joshua Dupre (Casey Monroe), Gary Blanchard III, and Brian Blanchard; godfather, Rodney Landry; and six great-nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary J. Blanchard Sr.; grandparents, Clifford and Leve Blanchard, and Elmore and Celine Cadiere; brother, Brian A. Blanchard; and godmother, Rita Daigle.
Eric enjoyed all holidays, but he especially loved Mardi Gras. He loved seafood boils and country music. He will be forever missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020