Eric Paul Lapeyrouse Obituary
Eric Paul Lapeyrouse, 58, a native and resident of Dulac, born on Aug. 23, 1960 passed away on Aug. 15, 2019.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his spouse, Denise Lapeyrouse; children, Katty Lirette, Eric Lapeyrouse Jr., Erica Lapeyrouse, Adrien Lapeyrouse, Kaylie Bergeron, Brandy Lapeyrouse, Arron Verrett, Alex Billiot, Alexia Lapeyrouse, Lilia Lapeyrouse, Derrick Lapeyrouse, Megan Smith, Lance Billiot, Dwight Hebert; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; parents, Euland Sr. and Georgiana Lapeyrouse; brothers, Euland Lapeyrouse Jr., Jody Lapeyrouse; sisters, Mary L. Moore and Kristal Mergey.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Derrin Lapeyrouse Sr.; grandparents, Harry and Josephine Martin, Camille and Lucretia Lapeyrouse; and one great-grandchild.
His love for music was one of his greatest passion and love. He loved trawling and mechanic work. He was a parishioner of Holy Family parish in Dulac.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
